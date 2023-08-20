Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and approximately $145.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,669.57 or 0.06401235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00041436 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00029594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,091,964,625 coins and its circulating supply is 35,047,974,473 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

