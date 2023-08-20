CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.70 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $35.59 million and $3.70 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04420667 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,484,360.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

