Centrifuge Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.10 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $15.10 million and approximately $350,987.54 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.24597316 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $240,690.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

