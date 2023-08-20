Centurion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.35 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 2,172% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Centurion has traded 353.7% higher against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00011091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centurion has a total market cap of $224.67 million and approximately $41.35 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.12905077 USD and is down -92.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $152.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

