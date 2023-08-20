CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NYSE CNX opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 137,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,805,000 after buying an additional 741,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

