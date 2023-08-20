Comparing Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $98.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 16,746.2%. Harleysville Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 33.67% 14.39% 1.38% PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harleysville Financial and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 2.88 $8.79 million $3.24 7.25 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A $652.56 0.00

Harleysville Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats PT Bank Central Asia Tbk on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

(Get Free Report)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services. The company also provides investment financing, working capital financing, auto and multipurpose financing, operating lease, other financing activities, money lending and remittance, securities brokerage dealing and securities issuance underwriting, general or loss insurance, life insurance, Sharia banking, and venture capital services. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk operates as a subsidiary of PT Dwimuria Investama Andalan.

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.