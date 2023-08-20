Contrasting Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) & Its Peers

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.
Risk & Volatility
Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heart Test Laboratories
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Heart Test Laboratories Competitors
|316
|1050
|2239
|91
|2.57
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heart Test Laboratories
|N/A
|-$6.35 million
|-0.88
|Heart Test Laboratories Competitors
|$1.32 billion
|$106.47 million
|45.99
Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heart Test Laboratories
|N/A
|-644.85%
|-148.59%
|Heart Test Laboratories Competitors
|-185.67%
|-147.23%
|-24.11%
Summary
Heart Test Laboratories peers beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.
