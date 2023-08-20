Contrasting Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) & Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nexalin Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 3.33 -$1.70 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $56.69 million 3.19 $14.32 million $2.25 11.70

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -374.88% -47.37% -36.22% Semler Scientific 27.44% 30.26% 26.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexalin Technology and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.91%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Free Report)

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.