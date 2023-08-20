Contrasting State Bank of India (SBKFF) & Its Competitors

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) is one of 295 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare State Bank of India to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares State Bank of India and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Bank of India N/A N/A N/A State Bank of India Competitors 32.15% 10.73% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for State Bank of India and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Bank of India 0 0 0 0 N/A State Bank of India Competitors 1237 3887 3726 23 2.29

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 283.40%. Given State Bank of India’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Bank of India has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares State Bank of India and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio State Bank of India N/A N/A 0.34 State Bank of India Competitors $4.31 billion $914.01 million 238.27

State Bank of India’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than State Bank of India. State Bank of India is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of State Bank of India shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

State Bank of India pays an annual dividend of $28.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 39.4%. State Bank of India pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.8% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. State Bank of India is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

State Bank of India peers beat State Bank of India on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments. It offers personal banking products and services, including current accounts, savings accounts, salary accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, and flexi and annual deposits; home, personal, auto, education, and gold loans, as well as loans against property and securities; overdrafts; mutual funds, insurance, equity trading, portfolio investment schemes, remittance services; and mobile, internet, and digital banking services. The company also provides corporate banking products and services comprising corporate accounts, working capital and project finance, deferred payment guarantees, corporate term loans, structured finance, dealer and channel financing, equipment leasing, loan syndication, construction equipment loans, financing Indian firms' overseas subsidiaries or JVs, cash management, and asset-backed loans, as well as trade and service products. In addition, it offers NRI services, including accounts and deposits, remittances, investments, and loans; agricultural banking and micro-credit to agriculturists and farmers; supply chain finance, and deposits and transaction banking services for SME customers; and international banking services. Further, the company provides treasury, broking, bill payment, and MICR services; and merchant banking, advisory, securities broking, business & management consultancy, trustee business, factoring, payment, asset management, investment management, credit cards, and custody and fund accounting services. It also offers support and business correspondent services. The company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

