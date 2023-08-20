Critical Comparison: Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Udemy and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 5 0 2.63 Laureate Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

74.6% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Udemy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Udemy has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -24.93% -45.67% -21.27% Laureate Education 7.34% 11.70% 4.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Udemy and Laureate Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $629.10 million 2.49 -$153.88 million ($1.17) -8.91 Laureate Education $1.24 billion 1.80 $69.57 million $0.59 24.14

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laureate Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Udemy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It offers its services in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

