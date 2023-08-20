CyberDragon Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $16,492.40 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

