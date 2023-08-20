Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNN

Denison Mines Price Performance

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.84. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Denison Mines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Denison Mines by 96.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,349,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 782,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.