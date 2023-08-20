dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.01

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.41 million and approximately $751.50 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00246551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,231,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01108738 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,415.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.