Dogecoin Market Cap Tops $9.01 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.01 billion and approximately $241.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00245560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014859 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,660,076,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

