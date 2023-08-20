Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $440.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.