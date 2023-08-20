Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.27.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 687.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 163,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142,493 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 100,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 34,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

