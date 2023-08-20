Financial Comparison: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 1 2 5 0 2.50 AEye 0 3 1 0 2.25

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.94, suggesting a potential upside of 106.29%. AEye has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,539.34%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -1,008.66% -8,821.02% -80.45% AEye -2,924.40% -99.96% -70.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Luminar Technologies and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $40.70 million 55.54 -$445.94 million ($1.50) -3.86 AEye $3.65 million 15.44 -$98.71 million ($0.55) -0.55

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Advanced Technologies and Services segment develops application-specific integrated circuits, pixel-based sensors, and advanced lasers. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About AEye

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. AEye, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

