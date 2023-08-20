First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $5.85 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $1,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 174.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $282,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

