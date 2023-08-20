GateToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $372.04 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $372.04 million and $751,100.06 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00014852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,106.28 or 1.00092844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,043,730 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,043,730.46693218 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.88306743 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,338,705.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.