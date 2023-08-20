Head to Head Contrast: Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) & Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) and Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fletcher Building 0 0 0 0 N/A Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fletcher Building N/A N/A N/A Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima -0.67% -0.82% -0.44%

Dividends

Fletcher Building pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Fletcher Building pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima pays out -1,375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fletcher Building N/A N/A N/A $0.98 6.90 Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima $1.14 billion 0.66 $14.93 million ($0.04) -161.25

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Fletcher Building. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fletcher Building, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fletcher Building beats Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets. The Distribution segment distributes building, plumbing, and pipeline products under the PlaceMakers, Mico, and Forman Building Systems brands. The Concrete segment engages in the extraction of aggregates, and production of cement and concrete. The Residential and Development segment builds residential homes and apartments; and develops and sells residential and commercial land. The Construction segment builds and maintains public and commercial buildings, transport and utilities infrastructure, and buildings and infrastructure, as well as designs, constructs, and maintains roads and civil infrastructure. The Australia segment manufactures and distributes building materials, such as insulation, plasterboard, laminate surfaces, steel roofing, and plastic and concrete piping for a range of industries across Australia. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of InterCement Trading e Inversiones S.A.

