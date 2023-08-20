Head to Head Contrast: Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and OceanPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $97.02 million 0.18 $29.51 million $5.29 0.25 OceanPal $19.08 million 0.11 -$330,000.00 ($13.43) -0.12

Imperial Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 39.88% 82.55% 25.52% OceanPal -0.20% -4.21% -4.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Imperial Petroleum and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats OceanPal on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

