Head-To-Head Contrast: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 7.73% 4.36% 3.82% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 3.29 $109.91 million $2.13 46.57 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares IPG Photonics and TranSwitch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Risk and Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -2.72, suggesting that its share price is 372% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IPG Photonics and TranSwitch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 2 3 1 2.83 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $134.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.08%.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats TranSwitch on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for data center, optical, and communications network of oil and gas utilities. Its laser solutions are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

About TranSwitch

(Get Free Report)

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.