HUNT 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.16 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. HUNT has a market cap of $57.46 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

