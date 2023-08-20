Immutable X Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002370 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $353.03 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

