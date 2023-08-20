Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra Resources
Integra Resources Stock Performance
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.