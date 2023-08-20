Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of ITR opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.98.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

