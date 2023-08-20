Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:ISDB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85.
About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
