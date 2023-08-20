Invitae Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invitae in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Invitae’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVTA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $285.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. Invitae has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitae by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 415,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 212,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

