Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Chardan Capital

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.38.

LICY stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 424,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 109,123 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 595,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

