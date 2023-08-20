Mizuho Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.60. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,186,018 shares of company stock valued at $252,710,698 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

