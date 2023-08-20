Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46.71 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $144.27 or 0.00553135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $46.71 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,082.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00245836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00717665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00059621 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00119492 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,320,544 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

