Nano Hits 1-Day Volume of $931,633.00 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $77.63 million and $931,633.00 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,063.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00246329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00719394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00552954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00059549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00117727 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

