NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.07. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $73,417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 148,337 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $16,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,875,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 349,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 3.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 84,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

