NFT Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,103.50 or 1.00068848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

