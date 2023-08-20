NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.16.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,376,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,947,260. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.34 and its 200-day moving average is $330.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

