OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

OpGen Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.21. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 254.10% and a negative net margin of 1,283.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

