Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) versus BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Head-To-Head Survey

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) and BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Parke Bancorp and BAWAG Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BAWAG Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

BAWAG Group has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.86%. Given BAWAG Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BAWAG Group is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

43.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Parke Bancorp and BAWAG Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $78.44 million 2.73 $41.82 million $3.32 5.40 BAWAG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BAWAG Group.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and BAWAG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 37.33% 14.99% 2.05% BAWAG Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats BAWAG Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About BAWAG Group

(Get Free Report)

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and auto, mobile, and real estate leasing, as well as consumer and mortgage loans. Its Corporates, Real Estate & Public segment provides lending products to international corporates; international real estate financing; corporate, mid-cap, and public lending; and other financial services. The company's Treasury segment offers trading and investment services, such as asset-liability management transactions, including secured and unsecured funding. BAWAG Group AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

