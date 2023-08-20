PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.72.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

PENN Entertainment

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Articles

