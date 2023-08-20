Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Q2 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,654 shares in the company, valued at $15,043,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 448,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,043,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,938 shares of company stock worth $2,152,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.