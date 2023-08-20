Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

XFOR stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $137,859.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $209,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,934,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6,413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

