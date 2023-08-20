RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

