Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

