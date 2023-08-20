Reviewing Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) & HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Invivyd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of HilleVax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invivyd and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -52.25% -47.56% HilleVax N/A -36.52% -30.25%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Invivyd has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HilleVax has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invivyd and HilleVax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd N/A N/A -$241.32 million ($1.61) -0.98 HilleVax N/A N/A -$159.81 million ($2.46) -4.96

HilleVax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Invivyd and HilleVax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 1 0 1 0 2.00 HilleVax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invivyd currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.08%. Given Invivyd’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Invivyd is more favorable than HilleVax.

Summary

HilleVax beats Invivyd on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

