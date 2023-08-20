Reviewing Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Strattec Security and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A XOS 0 3 2 0 2.40

XOS has a consensus price target of $2.02, suggesting a potential upside of 594.16%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Strattec Security and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security -1.35% -0.90% -0.60% XOS -312.96% -98.64% -55.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strattec Security and XOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $492.95 million 0.19 -$6.67 million ($1.70) -13.35 XOS $36.38 million 1.36 -$73.32 million ($0.52) -0.56

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. Strattec Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XOS beats Strattec Security on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also offers full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

