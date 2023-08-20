Reviewing Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 3.84% 10.01% 7.43% BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vital Farms and BranchOut Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 4 0 2.57 BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.22%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

This table compares Vital Farms and BranchOut Food’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $427.74 million 1.21 $1.25 million $0.37 33.81 BranchOut Food $611,373.00 13.94 N/A N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Farms beats BranchOut Food on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BranchOut Food

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

