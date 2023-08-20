Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A’s (NASDAQ:SGMT) Quiet Period Will End on August 23rd

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A’s (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A had issued 5,312,500 shares in its public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SGMT opened at $12.69 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

In other Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,850,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,604,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,850,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,604,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

