Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, August 22nd

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

Sempra stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.46. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

View Our Latest Report on Sempra

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.