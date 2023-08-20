StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

AJRD opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

