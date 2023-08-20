StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.80.

ACGL stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,463 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 471,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,289,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

