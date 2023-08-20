StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.13.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

