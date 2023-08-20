StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Resource

Gold Resource Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GORO opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. Research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. 25.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.